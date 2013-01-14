South Florida Treatment Facility Helps Habitat for Humanity

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Part of being in recovery is learning to give rather than to take. At Lifescape Solutions, they help the person/client understand that in Addiction, they took both physically and emotionally from the people around them, while leaving only destruction following their path. They teach that sobriety is about balance and since you took in Addiction, it is imperative to give back when in Recovery.



Lifescape Solutions takes every available opportunity to give back to its’ local community. A most recent example was introducing the staff members and clients of Lifescape solutions to lend a hand at a local Habitat for Humanity project. The staff and clients helped by laying sod and applying siding to a recently constructed home for a family in need. They also assisted in finishing the installation of storm windows (which can be a great expense to the average homeowner). Experiences like this are an important part of a sober lifestyle and Lifescape Solutions’ clinical philosophy. They practice and teach clients that adolescents and adults can have fun with each other (while supporting a great cause), all without the use of drugs. Many people in recovery feel they need to make up for their pasts, and service to the community serves as a great way to start doing that. Plus, the staff and patients have the opportunity to meet good people from walks of life that may have otherwise passed them by.



Lifescape Solutions has even been known to make a few friends along the way, and all the while build a home for a family in need. Lifescape Solutions is more than just another treatment center, and in all actuality, Lifescape does agree with placing themselves in a treatment center category. They believe that all treatment is individualized, meaning it must be tailored to each individual. Be on the lookout for additional community assistance from the top substance abuse and trauma treatment program in the country!



About Lifescape Solutions

Lifescape Solutions is an extended care, substance abuse, treatment facility. Through their online platform, http://lifescapesolutions.com/, information regarding the various programs offered by the facility can be viewed. The treatment facility is known for its innovative therapies and for its number of successful treatments.



For more information about treatments for addiction or trauma, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of lifescapesolutions.com, please call at 561-265-5623 or email to skinard@lifescapesolutions.com.