South Florida Water and Mold Restoration, Inc Launches New Website

Dania Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- South Florida Water and Mold Restoration, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its fully-featured website http://www.watermold911.com. The new site has moved from a static, "brochure" format to a dynamic, data-driven design, making it easier for homeowners, businesses, commercial and residential property owners to assess and address their disaster recovery needs. The new site has extensive content containing new and helpful information for customers to access. With improved viewing capabilities on smart phone devices, more people than ever before can learn about the services of South Florida Water and Mold Restoration Inc. provides and how we can help with water damage repair, water extraction and mold damage. We are available and ready to respond 24 hours a day/7 days a week to home and business water damage and mold related problems.



"Water damage, whether it's from a leak or a flood, can severely damage the investment have made in property, especially in an area like South Florida" says Lisa Cozzi, president of South Florida Water and Mold Restoration, Inc. "Our site's goal is to help people understand the dangers of leaving water damage untreated, and to inform them about their options.”



South Florida Water and Mold Restoration, Inc. employs the most advanced techniques to dry carpets, drywall and other affected parts of the home or office, as rapidly as possible, while minimizing replacement costs to structure and contents, according to Ms. Cozzi.



"What some home owners don’t understand is the hidden cost of untreated or unnoticed water damage which leads to the need for professional mold remediation. Florida home owners need to know that mold cannot only destroy the structure of home, but it can also present a real threat to family's health by contaminating the air quality inside house," says Ms. Cozzi. "We see the negative effects of mold every day and it's vital that people understand how serious the problem can be and that they should get professional treatment for mold growths immediately."



According to WebMD, mold spores may cause allergic reactions (i.e. itchy nose and eyes), skin irritations and sinus congestion; in addition, prolonged exposure to mold spores may contribute to upper respiratory tract infections and can even trigger asthma attacks in asthmatic people.



"If anyone live in South Florida, and they are worried about mold, give us a call," says Ms. Cozzi. "We can solve all their mold problems and give them the peace of mind, that their family is safe from the dangers of mold spores."



Residents in South Florida can call South Florida Water and Mold Restoration, Inc. at 954- 923-3340 for more information about mold remediation, water damage repair and recovery. South Florida Water and Mold Restoration, Inc. prides itself on less than 1-hour response times and guarantees 100% customer satisfaction. We are insurance-company approved and maintain an 'A+' rating from the Better Business Bureau.



About South Florida Water and Mold Restoration, Inc.

South Florida Water and Mold Restoration, Inc. has been in business since 2008. The company specializes in South Florida for water damage repair, water extraction and mold remediation. Our crews are available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. From start to finish, South Florida Water and Mold Restoration, Inc. will restore home like new. All of our technicians are highly trained and certified. State of Florida Licensed General Contractor,CGC#062768. State of Florida Licensed Mold Remediator #MRSR142



Media Contact

South Florida Water and Mold Restoration, Inc

Contact: Lisa Cozzi

1221 Stirling Road, Unit 113

Dania Beach, FL 33004

http://www.watermold911.com.com

954- 923-3340

Lisa@watermold911.com