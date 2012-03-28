Concept II Cosmetics Named South Florida Manufacturer of the Year

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- Concept II Cosmetics, a bath & beauty household name in over 40 countries, named “Manufacturer of the Year” by the South Florida Manufacturers Association (SFMA) in the 1-25 employee category during the 33rd Annual Recognition of Excellence Awards Banquet.



The ceremony celebrated on March 21st, 2012 at the Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) welcomed all nominated companies from the South Florida region. All finalists underwent a rigorous application process including management interviews, tours of facilities, and analysis of core competencies such as leadership, strategic planning, workforce focus, process management, customer & market focus, measurement, and analysis & knowledge management.



“We feel privileged to be nominated as South Florida’s Manufacturers of the Year. This award reinforces the Made-in-USA quality to our customers, as well contract manufacturing clients, acknowledging the value in our bath & body lines”, commented Daniel Bittner, Operations Managing Director of Concept II Cosmetics.



Concept II’s manufacturing facility located in Miami, Florida houses state-of the-art equipment to manufacture moisturizing body lotions, body mists, shower gels, deodorants and perfumes. The facility boasts complex installations to support the manufacturing process, as well as quality control instruments to test the products throughout their different production stages. Concept II Cosmetics utilizes some of the best essences and components available worldwide, following today’s best manufacturing practices, and does not test its products on animals.



“Concept II is proud to receive the prestigious award as it is the highest recognition in the South Florida Manufacturing Community”, said Maxim Weitzman, Commercial Managing Director of Concept II. “Our mission is to offer trend-setting, US-made beauty care products that make your skin smile and your spirit soar.”



To learn more about Concept II, please visit our website at: www.conceptiicosmetics.com To learn more about South Florida Manufacturers association, visit: http://www.sfma.org