South Florida's Best Fishing Spots

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Miami, which FishingBooker terms "one of the most exclusive fisheries in all of Florida," earned sixth place, and deep-sea fishing was highlighted as the main attraction. Sailfish Alley is one of the spots seafarers can snag a catch, Several notable fish like the wahoo and tuna to mahi-mahi and more are among the fish waiting to put up a challenge.



The first position went to The Florida Keys, which was deemed a "gratifying" experience in regards to deep-sea fishing, FishingBooker notes. This is where fishing enthusiasts may encounter fishes like the infamous marlin.



To book a 2021 deep sea fishing experience on THERAPY-IV, call 305-945-1578.



About THERAPY-IV

THERAPY-IV is a Miami Beach deep sea charter fishing boat service providing all of its clientele with a high-end deep sea fishing experience. With their luxury yacht, exceptional customer service, and experienced and professional Captain and crew, visitors can rest easy that they will not only have a memorable fishing experience but will also have the pleasure of visiting the best spots off the coast of Miami and Biscayne Bay. To schedule a trip or to learn more about Miami deep sea fishing, contact 305-945-1578.