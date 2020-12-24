The THERAPY-IV

South Florida's Best Fishing Spots

Florida has an abundance of fishing spots to explore. With its penchant for sports involving the water, when it comes to where to hunt, ardent anglers have a broad selection of choices. But how does a person narrow down their choice with the abundance of options? There is a top ten list of Florida fishing spots on the FishingBooker website, and among them is a well-known spot in South Florida.

 

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Miami, which FishingBooker terms "one of the most exclusive fisheries in all of Florida," earned sixth place, and deep-sea fishing was highlighted as the main attraction. Sailfish Alley is one of the spots seafarers can snag a catch, Several notable fish like the wahoo and tuna to mahi-mahi and more are among the fish waiting to put up a challenge.

The first position went to The Florida Keys, which was deemed a "gratifying" experience in regards to deep-sea fishing, FishingBooker notes. This is where fishing enthusiasts may encounter fishes like the infamous marlin.

To book a 2021 deep sea fishing experience on THERAPY-IV, call 305-945-1578.

About THERAPY-IV
THERAPY-IV is a Miami Beach deep sea charter fishing boat service providing all of its clientele with a high-end deep sea fishing experience. With their luxury yacht, exceptional customer service, and experienced and professional Captain and crew, visitors can rest easy that they will not only have a memorable fishing experience but will also have the pleasure of visiting the best spots off the coast of Miami and Biscayne Bay. To schedule a trip or to learn more about Miami deep sea fishing, contact 305-945-1578.

Source: The THERAPY-IV
Posted Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 8:15 AM CST - Permalink

 