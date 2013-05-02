South Jersey Business Owners Given Go Big or Go Home Competition from Rank Me SEO

Haddonfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Local Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is increasing in both its efficacy and its priority in business development as Google refines its algorithms to give preferential rankings to business closer to the user making the search. This represents an amazing opportunity for businesses, yet many are slow to take advantage. To encourage the adoption of this powerful marketing opportunity, white label SEO specialists Rank Me SEO are offering a South Jersey Website Design and SEO package to one local business to transform their online presence for a whole year.



Rank Me SEO were named one of South Jersey's fastest growing businesses in late 2012, and have expanded to larger offices in Haddonfield New Jersey. To celebrate, they are starting a contest for small business owners in South Jersey, offering a prize including $15,000 worth of free web development coupled with a local SEO campaign.



The contest aims to educate business owners about the value of an effectively designed website coupled with a strong SEO campaign, and to enlighten all entrants on the power of reputation management and the importance of brand identity online.



The winner will receive one full year of local SEO as well as a WordPress website custom-built to most effectively meet their business needs.



Entrants must send in a 3-5 minute informative and entertaining video about their business, including the history of the business, what SEO and web development can do to help, and how the South Jersey area benefits from the business. Entrants must include footage of their office, employees and product or service, and bonus points are awarded for being creative. Entry closes at 5pm on June 14th.



A spokesperson for Rank Me SEO announced the contest:



“We are pleased to announce some exciting news for local business owners. We are currently giving away a custom designed 20-page WordPress website with a 12 Month RMS Local SEO III Campaign to one very deserving business. Valued at a combined total of more than $15,000, this SEO package should dramatically enhance the success of the winners business. This will be a great prize for someone but we believe everyone who enters the contest will gain some benefit as we plan to give away some SEO and brand management strategies during the contest.”



