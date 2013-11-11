South Jersey Law Firm Discusses the Three Basic Worker's Compensation Rights

Camden, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- What rights does an employee have when injured at work? Albert J. Talone, workers compensation lawyer South Jersey, outlines three basic rights for New Jersey employees.



Under the New Jersey Workers’ Compensation Act an employee is required to report any work related injury within 90 days of the date of the accident. After reporting an injury, Talone points out on his website that NJ workers compensation law entitles injured employees to three benefits: temporary disability benefits, medical benefits, and permanent partial benefits.



Temporary disability benefits is when an employer and/or employer’s insurance carrier is obligated to pay 70 percent of gross weekly wages up to the maximum rate for time lost from work. “You must also be out of work a total of seven days before you are entitled to receive temporary disability benefit,” Talone’s website talonelaw.com explains. Certain prerequisites apply, such as a yearly maximum benefit rate, a written medical report or a prescription signed by a physician that authorizes missing work for a particular period of time.



The Burlington County Workers Compensation Law lawyer points out that with medical benefits an employer is to provide all reasonable medical care and treatment with physicians of their choosing. A doctor chosen by an employer to treat an employee’s work related injuries is called an “authorized treating physician.” According to Talone, “the workers compensation insurance carrier is responsible for paying all medical bills associated with authorized treating physicians.” Failure to treat with an authorized treating physician may result in the employee being personally responsible for all medical bills arising from unauthorized treatment.



The third benefit, permanent partial disability, entitles injured workers to either temporary total disability benefits or permanent partial and permanent total disability bene?ts if there is medical evidence that demonstrates the employee has sustained functional restrictions and that there has been a material lessening of their working ability and impairment of normal pursuits of life. Talone discusses each of these benefits further on his firm’s website talonelaw.com. The firm deals with a full range of worker’s compensation cases, as well as municipal court and criminal law cases.



About Albert J. Talone, Attorney at Law

Albert J. Talone, Esq., a workers’ compensation lawyer in South Jersey, has been helping all types of injured workers recover benefits under the New Jersey workers’ compensation law. Mr. Talone is licensed to practice law in the state of New Jersey and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the New Jersey Association for Justice and is an experienced Burlington County Workers’ Compensation Law Attorney. For more information, visit http://www.talonelaw.com/