South Jersey Real Estate Agent Boasts Website with Thousands of Highly Detailed Listings- Giving Industry Giants a Run for Their Money

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2011 -- South Jersey Real Estate agent Roxanne Ardary, a full time sales associate with Long and Foster Real Estate Inc., has been getting a lot of attention lately from the South Jersey real estate community.



For aspiring home owners and sellers, finding reputable websites that provide quality South Jersey real estate resources is a difficult task. In the real estate market, it seems that most websites offer either limited choices, or try to lure potential customers to contact them by withholding information such as price and important listing details.



Roxanne Ardary created her website to give aspiring home owners a one stop resource for thousands of listings at any given time. She runs a 100% transparent operation, and her commitment to providing a high quality interface has placed her website alongside some of the industry’s biggest hitters.



Roxanneardary.com has a constantly updated pool of thousands of available homes. Past clients say her listings are extremely thorough, providing important information including locations, price, property types, home sizes and highly specific details that give shoppers a comprehensive snapshot of the home before going to see it in person.



For home sellers, the same attention to detail applies. Sellers can come onto Roxanne’s website and submit their home through a simple online form. Roxanne will then contact them immediately to discuss the specifics of their sale.



Perhaps the most distinguishable quality of Roxanne’s business is her loyal commitment to customer service: “One of the things that made it easy to get into real estate…was relating to people and their needs on an emotional level. I still do this today as we go through the emotional experience of clients buying or selling their home. I like to be there for them, and allow them to make decisions in their time frame, not mine. I´m reachable during the process and let them know they can discuss their concerns with me whenever they need to,” says Roxanne of her services.



So far roxanneardary.com has received rave reviews from clients. Whether a person is interested in researching Burlington County Real Estate, Camden County Real Estate, and Gloucester County Real Estate, the website has everything a buyer could want to find a suitable location for their needs.



Roxanne has provided listings from the busiest communities to quaint locations, and with the wide range of available homes on the website, virtually any taste or budget can be accommodated. To learn more about Roxanne Ardary and the thousands of listings she has put together, please visit: http://www.roxanneardary.com/