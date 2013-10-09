South Jordan Based "AG Design" (Amber Griffiths) Is Awarded Most Professional Quality in "Graphic Design" for Her Creative Brochure Work, Logos and Professionalism with Clients Located in Cedar Valley, Fayette, Kamas, Moab and Price Utah

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- At Amber Griffiths Design, they believe a rumor is the most powerful form of communication. Yes, it might start out with just a thought, a quick glance, or an idea. However, a rumor is the original viral advertising. And, what begins as a small and insignificant ripple grows spontaneously until people can’t stop talking about it. They’ve learned to maximize creative resources and cut out all levels of management bureaucracy to deliver the most effective creative possible. https://www.facebook.com/AmberGriffithsDesign/info



Amber Griffiths Design (AG Design) is a full service graphic design and marketing firm located in Utah. They focus on delivering creative designs, quality products, rapid turn-around times, and exceptional customer service. AG Design is a different kind of advertising group. They pride themselves in being unique. They have intentionally taken the overhead and the ego out of the branding, creative and interactive process. Their mission is the deliver measurable results to clients in the most cost effective and creative way possible. In 1998 Amber Griffiths graduated from Southern Utah University with a Bachelor's degree in Advertising, Interpersonal Communication, and Public Relations. http://www.griffithsdesign.com/aboutAmber.php



amber@griffithsdesign.com

801-427-6034



ABOUT US

AG Design is a full-service advertising based in Salt Lake City. Services include broadcast, print advertising, production, corporate identity, brand strategy, packaging, web design (with full database integration,) as well as a whole grumble of graphic design services. Nine years of experience demonstrate my acute understanding of effective Marketing promotions. Amber excels in producing strategies for creative advertising campaigns while meeting budget and time constraints. Her range of expertise encompasses newspaper advertisement, business cards, billboards, brochures, brand identity, magazine composition, and web design. While doing her work at The Spectrum, she gained valuable skills using pre-press technologies. Amber has worked as a team and department lead and she is comfortable with problem solving and team management. http://www.griffithsdesign.com/thumbnails.php?cat=1



http://www.griffithsdesign.com/