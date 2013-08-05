New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "South Korea Defence & Security Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- The inauguration of President Park Geun-hye in February 2013 is unlikely to improve the tense security dynamic on the Korean peninsula. Although Park campaigned for the presidency on a platform of re-engaging with the North, Pyongyang's decision to test a third nuclear weapon just weeks before Park was due to take office left her with no choice but to adopt a tougher position. Her administration's new North Korean policy is now being described as 'Trustpolitik': Park has said that she rejects "talks for talks' sake", but that she will respond positively to any concrete steps taken by the North.
Park certainly appears to be outmanoeuvring the North Korean leadership politically. She made a visit to Washington in Q2 which was widely regarded as a major success: her rapport with President Obama was very good, and she made a good impression when she addressed Congress in fluent English. Park is now also due to visit China on a state visit in June. She is understood to know President Xi Jinping well, and her trip comes at a time when relations between Beijing and Pyongyang are frosty, after the North ignored Chinese pleas for restraint on the nuclear issue. Park now has a good opportunity to win over the Chinese leadership, and to persuade Xi that Chinese pressure can help force the North Koreans into restarting the denuclearisation process.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
While the implications of Trustpolitik gradually become clear, Seoul will stick faithfully to its long-term policy of heavy military expenditure. In Q2 it confirmed plans to procure the Boeing AH-64E Guardian - the newest Apache variant - for up to US$3.6bn. In Q2/Q3 it is also expected to announce the selection of a new fighter aircraft from a field including the Boeing F-15 Silent Eagle, the Eurofighter Typhoon, and the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. The procurement will cost US$7bn, not including through-life costs. Seoul is also acquiring four Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawks - high-endurance UAVs - for around US$1.2bn in order to boost its ability to monitor the North. In Q2, aerospace firm KAI also scooped a $1bn order for FA-50 light fighter from the Korean air force.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Indonesia Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- South Africa Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- Australia Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- Saudi Arabia Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- Vietnam Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- Iraq Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- Singapore Defence & Security Report Q3 2013