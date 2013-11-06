Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Korea Information Technology Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

South Korea's IT market is highly developed, with widespread use of IT products and solutionsby consumers, public authorities and enterprises. Despite the maturity of the market, we forecast stronggrowth in 2013, and over our five-year forecast to 2017. We expect the market to expand at a compoundannual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% over 2013 to 2017, increasing slightly as a share of GDP. Key factorsunderpinning this positive outlook include: a favourable policy environment that is promoting emergingtechnologies such as cloud computing, machine-to-machine (or smart) infrastructure, and Big Data. Inaddition, consumers have demonstrated a demand for the latest products in the hardware market, mostrecently devices such as tablets, phablets and hybrids/ultra-thin notebooks. We believe this characteristic oflocal consumers will drive growth for hardware even though device penetration is already high.



Headline Expenditure Predictions



Computer Hardware Sales: KRW5,404bn in 2013 to KRW6.623bn in 2017, CAGR of +5.1% in localcurrency terms. A booming tablet market and indications of growing consumer demand for hybrids andultra-thin notebooks utilising Windows 8 and Intel's Haswell chipsets will sustain growth in marketvalue.



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