Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Korea: LTE-A and 10Gbps Broadband to Drive Operator Investments market report to its offering

Summary



'South Korea: LTE-A and 10Gbps Broadband to Drive Operator Investments,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Korea's mobile and fixed telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Korean market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.



Key Findings



- The South Korean telecom service market produced revenue of $37.7bn in 2013, up 8.5% from the previous year on the back of strong mobile data growth. Mobile data will drive future growth as well, nearly doubling in annual revenue from 2013 to 2018.



- South Korean operators are planning to implement a second round of LTE-A upgrades in the second half of 2014 to achieve 300Mbps download speeds, and a government-led pilot of 10Gbps mobile broadband aims to make such speeds nationally available by 2020.



- At 61% of total revenue, mobile communications are the main segment of Korean telecommunications, and that share is expected to grow to 67% by 2018. Fixed and mobile data will grow to 52% of total revenue in 2018, up from 42% in 2013.



Synopsis



“South Korea: LTE-A and 10Gbps Broadband to Drive Operator Investments” provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in South Korea today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators through 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into the country's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



- South Korea in a regional context: a review of market size and trends compared with other countries in the region.



- Economic, demographic and political context in South Korea.



- Regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.



- Demand profile: analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.



- Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed/pay-TV and mobile sectors and by voice, data and video from 2013 to 2018.



- Competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and service provider performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.



- An in-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony and broadband services, mobile voice and data services, and pay-TV services: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by technology/platform as well as operator, average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.



- Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in South Korea's telecommunications and pay-TV markets.



Reasons To Buy



- This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of South Korea's telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on insights directly from the local market players.



- The report offers a wealth of data on the telecom and pay-TV markets, with the mobile and fixed segments examined in detail.



- The competitive landscape and the major players are given extra attention, enabling local players or prospective market entrants to gain the insight they need.



- The broad but detailed perspective will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players to succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in South Korea.



- The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.



- The report concludes with an exploration of the opportunities available in the Korean market to operators, vendors and investors.



Companies Mentioned:



SK Telecom, SK Broadband, Korea Telecom, LG U+



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156840/south-korea-lte-a-and-10gbps-broadband-to-drive-operator-investments.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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