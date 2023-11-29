South Korea Market to Grow 18.6% CAGR in Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2023 -- South Korea has emerged as a vibrant hub for automation and robotics, with a growing Autonomous Mobile Robots market that caters to various industries. South Korea's manufacturing sector has widely adopted AMRs to improve efficiency and reduce manual labor in tasks such as materials handling, assembly line logistics, and parts transportation. The automotive industry relies on AMRs for internal logistics and parts movement.



The growth of e-commerce and logistics has spurred the demand for AMRs in warehouses and distribution centers. These robots are essential for optimizing order picking, inventory management, and the swift movement of goods, aligning with the demands of the e-commerce sector. The country's healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors have incorporated AMRs for tasks like medical supply transport, patient care, and laboratory logistics. South Korea is also known for its advanced robotics research and development, leading to innovations in AMR technology.



Key Market Players



The major companies in the Autonomous Mobile Robots market are ABB, Omron Automation, Mobile Industrial Robots, Fetch Robotics, OTTO Motors, Locus Robotics, and Geek+ among others. These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the Autonomous Mobile Robots market.