South Korea Options and Futures Exchange (SKOFX) Becomes Hong Kong's First Exchange to Report Its Sustainability Performance

Seoul, South Korea -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- SKOFX has become Hong Kong’s first exchange to report its sustainability performance. The report has been prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRFI) guidelines for sustainability and GRFI’s Financial Sector Supplement. The report articulates SKOFX’s sustainability commitments in the market, workplace and community and presents the exchange’s triple bottom line—Economic, Social and Governance (ESG)—performance for the current fiscal year. GRFI has checked the report and has confirmed it to be Application Level A+.



The theme of the exchange’s maiden sustainability report is ‘Trust, Technology, Teamwork, Timing,’ the key factors that underpin SKOFX’s growth and have helped us unlock significant value from the middle and bottom of the socio-economic pyramid, thereby driving inclusive and equitable growth.



Transparent: Being transparent is one of the key focus areas for us as it engenders trust in market participants to trade on our Exchange platform.



Transform: We have been leveraging our strengths to transform markets for the benefit of our stakeholders.



Translate: With an aim to foster inclusive growth, we have been breaking barriers through various outreach and awareness initiatives.



Treasure: Our employees, business partners and communities are precious to us. They are the back bone of our operations.



Releasing the sustainability report, Mr. Ma Xuejun, MD & CEO, SKOFX said, “As a responsible exchange, at SKOFX, we strive to embed sustainability in every aspect of our business; our responsibilities towards the environment, our stakeholders and the society at large, are given utmost importance. The report presents the essence of the SKOFX ethos that guides us and defines the way we do business.”



About South Korea Options and Futures Exchange

South Korea Options and Futures Exchange (SKOFX) is one of the world’s leading futures and options trading venues, with markets based in the Asia, US and Europe offering derivatives on commodities, FX, equities, bonds, interest rates, indices and swaps. Its commercial technology division, SKOFX Technologies provides best-in-class transaction, data, and infrastructure management services and solutions. SKOFX has tremendous experience in helping improve the way markets perform, enterprises do business and economies grow. So we’re big enough for your ideas to have an impact in the marketplace, yet small enough for you and your work to be known.



About SKOFX

SKOFX has been established in 2007 thru the merger of the Korean Grain and Rice Exchange and the Busan Metals Exchange.



Starting with February 2014 – SKOFX has lunched the new website, www.skofx.org. The new website is hosting the upgraded trading engine/platform, which is posed to make trading easier for all SKOFX clients thru new tools and technologies.



SKOFX

www.skofx.org

info@skofx.org



Address:

Asian Trade Center

74-1 Euljiro 2(o)-ga

Jung-gu, Seoul

South Korea

158846

+8227314874

Media contact:

Philip Lyang