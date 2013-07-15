South Korea Pharmaceutical Market 2013 Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- South Korea Pharmaceutical Market Outlook 2013” provides in-depth analysis of the trends, issues and challenges facing the South Korean pharmaceutical market. The report also provides competitive benchmarking for the country’s leading pharmaceutical companies and analyzes the M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) and strategic partnerships that shape its pharmaceutical industry. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



The South Korean pharmaceutical market is the 10th largest pharmaceutical market, globally. The industry is highly fragmented, with almost all the domestic pharmaceutical companies having a strong portfolio of generic products rather than expensive, branded drugs. For the entire pharmaceutical industry, an increase in insurance coverage, an ageing population and favorable government initiatives are expected to drive future growth in the pharmaceutical industry.



Improved Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), changing demographics, and government support have contributed towards making the South Korean pharmaceutical industry attractive for multinational companies. The South Korean government has signed Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with the US, Europe and India that are aimed at improving the IPR framework in the country and making the pharmaceutical industry more attractive for foreign investment. The immediate effects of the FTA may not be positive in all respects for the generics-dominated domestic pharmaceutical industry. However, it is ultimately expected to bolster the South Korean pharmaceutical industry by increasing transparency in government policies and enforcement, and price competition in the private sector.



The macroeconomic environment of the pharmaceutical industry in South Korea, covering demographic analysis, trends, drivers and barriers

Important industry characteristics, including the regulatory authorities, drug pricing, spending, insurance and reimbursement

Market analysis of segments such as prescription medicines, biotechnology and over-the-counter medicines

Competitive profiling of major domestic and international companies operating in the South Korea pharmaceutical market

Analyses of the licensing, partnership and M&A deals that took place between 2007 and 2012



Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies by identifying the leading segments poised for strong growth

Devise a more specifically-tailored country strategy through understanding the key drivers and barriers for the pharmaceutical market

Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding leading companies’ key focus areas

Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for M&As and strategic partnerships



