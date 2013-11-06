Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Korea Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

South Korea is one of the most advanced markets in the world and is often used as a reference point to determine the direction of other developed markets. The rapid migration of subscribers from 3G to LTE shows the country to be at the forefront of adopting new technologies. The number of LTE subscriptions passed 22mn by the end of June 2013, and may even outnumber 3G by the end of 2013. There is a dwindling population still using 2G services but we expect this to end by 2015. This has perhaps caused a slowdown of fixed broadband connections, while growth in VoIP is mitigating the loss of PTSN fixed voice connections. With plans to launch LTE Advanced in September 2013, the South Korean market shows just how much demand for data is driving revenues.



Key Data



The mobile market has continued to expand, even with penetration above 111% by June 2013. Total subscriptions reached 55.015mn in Q213, with net additions of 251,000 quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q).



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145430/south-korea-telecommunications-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###