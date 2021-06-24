South Korean Asset Management Expansion Into Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- The financial authorities of Singapore have granted a preliminary licence to Hana Financial Group, a major South Korean bank, to create an asset management firm in the sovereign island city-state. Hana Financial's entry into the Singapore market is part of the company's plan to increase international revenues from 21.7 percent to total profits of over 40 percent by 2025. In addition to diversifying its earnings portfolio under the protracted low-interest environment, the assets management firm's debut in Singapore would expand its non-banking operations.



Selby Jennings, a renowned sector expert in the financial services recruitment industry, was founded in 2004 with a specific focus on sourcing talent for fintech and investment management careers. The firm's consultants have a plethora of experience and knowledge which is exemplified through a longstanding history of working in the financial services recruitment industry in Singapore and across the South East Asia region. The Selby Jennings investment management team is made up of seasoned recruitment consultants who possess in-depth knowledge of their respective fields as well as industry-leading prowess in their respective regional areas. This framework permits the Selby Jennings advisors to find, qualify, and present the highest-level investment management specialists in the market to their extensive client book. Selby Jennings can be trusted to discover the ideal fit when it comes to placing and securing top-level talent in the investment management sector through the ongoing support of their sizeable international network of over one million mid-to-senior specialist practitioners. As a multi-national financial recruitment agency located in 12 different office locations, Selby Jennings is dedicated to delivering continuing training to its consultants on the latest cutting-edge recruitment tools which guarantee optimal hiring solutions regardless of how challenging the economic climate may be.



The firm works with a wide range of organisations, from innovative start-ups to global corporations, and as part of the Phaidon International Group, they are delighted to be the chosen recruiter for hundreds of global brands. All Selby Jennings consultants are glad to offer each of their clients customised individual recruitment options, as they recognise that the search for talent for each organisation and individual is unique. Current positions within the investment management sector, available through Selby Jennings include Asset Management Tech Business Consultant – Leading FinTech, Head of Innovation – Leading Asset Management Firm, Senior Project Manager, Senior C++ Developer (Algo, Trading Systems), Head of data engineering, Associate Director (Post Investment, International BG), and Account Manager (Institutional Clients), to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about investment management careers visit



https://www.selbyjennings.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about Selby Jennings SG services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.sg.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.