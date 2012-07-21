Fast Market Research recommends "South Korean Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in South Korea to 2016" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- This report provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the South Korean foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and South Korea's business environment and landscape."South Korean Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in South Korea to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the South Korean foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
In spite of the global economic crisis, the South Korean foodservice industry has been growing incessantly. Steady GDP growth, a decrease in debt, and increasing business confidence has boosted the growth of the South Korean foodservice industry.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
A low unemployment rate, rapid economic development, and an increasing population of working women are creating a shift towards eating out. Additionally, growing health awareness and obesity concerns are helping to develop healthier and more nutritious eating habits.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"South Korean Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in South Korea to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the South Korean foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within South Korea.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the South Korean foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week, across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
This report will help you to assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CJ Foodville Corporation, Kraze International Incorporated, Tom N Toms Holdings Co., Ltd., Kyochon F&B Co., Ltd. Mr.Pizza Inc., A Twosome Place, Bibigo
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Foodservice: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Australia Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Australia to 2016
- Greek Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Greece to 2016
- Belgian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- Japanese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Japan to 2016
- Austrian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Austria to 2016
- Brazilian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Brazil to 2016
- Turkish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Turkey to 2016
- Italian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- Canadian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Canada to 2016