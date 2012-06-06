"South Korean Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile" - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "South Korean Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- South Korea ranks as the second-most visited tourism destination in the Americas region after the US, and is the tenth-most visited destination globally for international tourist arrivals. Tourism is the second-largest revenue generator in the country, after oil, and international tourist arrivals increased by XX% in 2011 to XX million. Domestic tourism also remained buoyant with XX million arrivals during the year. The country's close proximity to the US enables it to access the world's largest market in terms of tourism.
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the tourism market in South Korea:
- It details historical values for the tourism industry in South Korea for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides top-level analysis of the overall tourism market, as well as individual category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of tourist spending patterns in South Korea
