South Miami Motel 'Quality Inn South at The Falls' Launches QualityInnMiami.com

South Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- The Quality Inn South at The Falls, a leading South Miami motel since 1972, recently launched a website: www.QualityInnMiami.com. The company’s website has advanced functionality that makes viewing their features and amenities quicker and easier than any other hotel in Miami. With easy booking, social media integration, and comprehensive information – this website makes booking a hotel in Miami as simple as clicking a button.



According to the website, Quality Inn South at The Falls has 100 rooms in its two story complex. Among the long list of room features listed are coffee maker, cable TV, free high speed internet, separate vanity and more. Amenities at this hotel are top rated and include 24-hour front desk, dry cleaning, free morning newspaper, room service, outdoor heated pool, wake-up call service and more. An outstanding amenity offered is the high-quality Italian restaurant Romanza Trattoria which is attached to the complex. It is also particularly popular with business guests which is why it comes with optional AV equipment, conference room, copying service, facsimile service and free wireless internet.



In addition to easy booking and extensive information offered is the website’s social media integration. The website has its Facebook followers, comments and reviews prominently displayed for visitors to see. The hotel website also has a list of local attractions and their proximity from The Quality in South at The Falls.



This popular South Miami Quality Inn is, “Family-Owned and operated since 1972 and a consistent recipient of AAA's 2 Diamond Award, the Quality Inn South at the Falls continues to exceed the expectations of modern travelers” according to their website. The motel is located at 14501 South Dixie Highway which is in South Miami just south of the popular mall The Falls.