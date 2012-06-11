South Miami Tae Kwon Do School Introduces BetterFamilies.com

South Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Better Families Through Tae Kwon Do, a South Miami-based Tae Kwon Do school, recently introduced their website BetterFamilies.com. The site features information on their services, products and philosophy on enhancing discipline, family values and more through the ancient art of Tae Kwon Do. According to their website Better Families, “is a Martial Arts school located in South Miami, Florida. Since 1989 we have been dedicated to strengthening families through the positive discipline of the Martial Arts”.



In the Welcome section of the website, prospective students can browse information on enrolling in the school including programs based on age groups and more information on Better Families specific Jhoon Rhee System of Tae Kwon Do. According to their website, “The Better Families Through Tae Kwon Do program has been designed to help our students develop confidence, self-discipline, academic excellence, and the willpower to achieve any goal”.



The Better Families website also features class schedules and a student area that provides information, reviews, training tips and videos. Their website hosts a blog which is frequently updated with news about the school and informative articles on Tae Kwon Do and martial arts training. Additionally, the website is integrated with Facebook and features a streaming timeline of posts and comments on their popular Facebook Fan Page.



Better Families Through Tae Kwon Do has been teaching their system of Tae Kwon Do for over 20-years out of their South Miami school and are headed by Master Mary Beth Klock-Perez and Grand Master Diego Perez. Mary Beth Klock-Perez is the founder of the studio and a 5th degree black belt in the Jhoon Rhee System of Tae Kwon Do. Grand Master Diego Perez is an 8th degree black belt and has practiced martial arts for over four decades.