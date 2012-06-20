South Miami Tae Kwon Do School Kicks off Annual Summer Camp

South Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Better Families Through Tae Kwon Do, a martial arts school that has been in the South Miami area for over 20 years, recently launched its popular annual Summer Camp. The camp which further promotes the Better Families philosophy on discipline, exercise, and education, launched with a nearly full roster of youth participants. The camp which is capable of handling scores of students has over 20 members currently enrolled. Each week focuses on a different positive message – this week’s focus is on “Health”.



The camp has operated nearly every summer since the Tae Kwon Do school opened in 1989. Often referred colloquially as “Karate Camp”, the Better Families Summer Camp features daily activities and regular field trips to destination across South Florida. The camp has experience personnel who all have experience in the Better Families Tae Kwon Do program with most counselors being current instructors. The camp’s popularity can be attributed to years and years of great experiences had by attendees who give glowing reviews and recommendations to following generations.



Better Families Through Tae Kwon Do is recognized by Black Belt Schools of America as “among America’s top most prestigious martial arts schools”. According to their website, “Better Families Through Tae Kwon Do is a Martial Arts school located in South Miami, Florida. Since 1989 we have been dedicated to strengthening families through the positive discipline of the Martial Arts. Better Families teach the Jhoon Rhee system of Tae Kwon Do”. For those interested in sending their child to the summer camp, call Better Families at 305-663-1882 .