Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.



801-566-4449

Owner, Kevin Casey

http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/contact/



Mission Statement

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions

in personal care, business development and liquid nutrition.



Vision Statement

To provide leadership in establishing our client’s international businesses,

being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity.



http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/



South Mountain Based "Wasatch Contract Manufacturing" was Chosen 2013 Best "Liquid Contract Manufacturer" for Farmington, UTAH 84171 Purchasers Due to their Professionalism, Pharmaceutical Quality and Unmatched Experience with "Personal Care"



~Wasatch Labs’ Core Competencies are:



Anti-Aging

Gene Expression

Neuro-Peptides

Cosme-ceuticals (Skin Care)

Skin “Energy Systems”

OTC Products (Sanitizers, SunScreens, etc)

SPF: Sun Protection

Liquid Nutritionals and Juices

Unique Skin Treatments (Intimacy, Sanitation, and “plumping” products)

Think of Wasatch Labs when you are considering sourcing a secondary manufacturer for your existing products or perhaps a reliable, experienced laboratory for product development.

~Wasatch Lab’s Competitive Advantages include:



In-House Capabilities (Packaging Engineering, Formula Development, Manufacturing)

International Capabilities

Total Customer Support

Complete Supply Chain Management

cGMP



What are the first steps we need to take in order to get started?

Here are our first few steps to get started with Wasatch:



1. Execute an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement)

2. Fill out Credit Application (Send it to us)

3. Fill out Tax Paper (Send it to us)

4. Set up Consultation / Planning Conference

What are your regular Operating Hours?

-Regular Schedule: 7 AM-5 PM Monday-Thursday

-Office Staff: 8 AM-5 PM Monday-Friday

-Production Flex Time: 7 AM-7 PM

-Night and Graveyard Shifts: Available upon demand



How many Employees do you currently have?

15 Office Staff, 76 Regular Employees, 5-50Temporary/On-Demand Employees

What is your current Capacity?

45%



What is the process my product must go through to be approved and off to production?

After our initial strategy meeting, we will order raw materials and produce your lab samples. It may take 2-3 weeks for fresh “raws” to arrive. Your product is then developed in our Lab and submitted to you for approval (Specification and Approval Sheets are included with all samples). From start to finish, a product usually goes through an average of 3-5 customer revisions – each revision takes about a week to turn around. Once we have an approved formula from you, the time clock starts (6-8 weeks to receipt of finished goods).



What are your standard Credit Terms for a NEW client?

50% down prior to production and 50% prior to shipment. ~ Special arrangements are available for certain clients (pending credit approval).



Do established clients have ongoing, rotating Credit with you?

Absolutely.



What is the appropriate communication “chain of command” with Wasatch?

First, contact Customer Service (801.566.4449)

Second, reach out to your Account Manager

Third, Management is always available to answer questions



Who owns the formula/formulation rights?

If you bring us a 100% complete formula (meaning you know all the ingredients with their exact corresponding ingredient percentages), you obviously own that formula. If we must extensively re-formulate your product, we will work with you on ownership. We usually do not charge a fee for these types of revisions because we know we both are committed to one another. Thus, traditionally we do not charge for revisions knowing that you will manufacture with us. However, in some circumstances, we will come to an agreement with our clients (on formula ownership) based upon a certain number of units to be produced with us and/or over a certain time period. Ask for details. You may also purchase a formula we formulate. This is done on a case-by-case basis; price negotiable.



About Wasatch Product Development

Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.