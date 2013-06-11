South Moving Transportation Moves Customers with an Outstanding Performance

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- South Moving Transportation, a South Florida moving company, is now the country’s number one transport company, providing full service moves, local and long distance moves, with outstanding price and experiences.



With over a decade of service, South Moving Transportation has developed their service to perfection. Their skilled crew workers are known for excellent handling and transportation of customers’ belongings.



South Moving Transportation has a reputation of turning stressful moves and pickup/deliveries into easy and hassle-free tasks, for anyone. With one call, this company will take care of clients’ needs, whenever and wherever they decide to move. Their licensed and skilled crew workers are dedicated to providing only the best service to their clients.



Their services include free moving estimates, local pickups and deliveries for Florida movers, long distance moving, storage facilities, packing services, and insurance and guarantee.



The company takes pride in fast service. In a matter of hours, local pickups and deliveries can be completed. Service is never rushed, and all the standard procedures in moving and safety are completed.



South Moving Transportation guarantees smooth and safe moving around the US continent. Many residents wish to change address from state to state through time. For many years, South Moving Transportation has been the best long distance movers in the country.



The company has affordable packing services. At a fee, they can take care of the packing work and guarantee the safety of the clients’ belongings. If clients wish to pack by themselves, South Moving Transportation offers packing advice for free. Their also have a written estimates service, where clients can be visited and at their preferred schedule.



About South Moving Transportation

South Moving Transportation has an office located at Deerfield Beach, Florida. Offices are open during regular business hours, but hotlines are available 24/7. They can be reached through e-mail via southtransportation@hotmail.com.



