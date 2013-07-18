South Sudan News: Speaker's Forum Proves True Success

Juba, South Sudan -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- South Sudan News reports that the South Sudan Speakers’ Forum aimed at strengthening good governance continues in Juba, South Sudan bringing together all the governors from the 10 states, speakers, Ministers of Parliamentary Affairs, the National Executive and the leadership of the Council of States.



Opened by the South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit on July 15th, the three-day event according to Hon. Speaker James Wani Igga of the National Assembly who is also the Chairperson of the forum will act as a robust coordinating point between the national legislature and the states’ parliaments.



The forum also aims at improving parliamentary procedures, engagement with the governors, executives and other civil servants to iron out some of the issues on the ground.



More so, it aims at reviewing and evaluating the resolutions of the previous forum. The speaker also said the forum is expected to focus on the security in the country, debate youth unemployment, and establish a coordinating secretariat and to draw out how the legislature can help the executive on improving provision of basic services to the citizens among others.



South Sudan News states that South Sudan President Salva Kiir called the participants to put unity ahead of them in chatting out the possible solutions to the challenges the country is facing.



“This platform is a critical opportunity to learn from another,” Kiir said. “As we collectively assess the State of democracy in South Sudan we must look on what is the basis of our unity and contribute to our strength,” he added.



“As leaders our ultimate goal must focus on service delivery through working in a decentralized system which is only effective when there is effective coordination.”



South Sudan News says that Kiir also called for the participants to intensify the understanding of the roles of the various government organs and structures and defining their responsibilities.



Botswana’s former President Festo Mogae is among global leaders to share experience with South Sudanese politicians. The participants are expected to share experiences with former leaders from Kenya, Botswana and South Africa.



Though it’s the Sixth Speaker’s Forum following numerous others held before the South Sudan independence, this forum is the first of its kind following South Sudan’s securing of independence in 2011.