South Sudan News: President Kiir Assures Parties New Government Will Be Inclusive

Joba, South Sudan -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- The South Sudan News reports that the President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit held a consultative meeting with the leaders of 17 South Sudanese political parties.



South Sudan President Kiir briefed the party leaders on the current political situation in South Sudan and notified them that the coming new government will be an inclusive, representative as well as a gender sensitive government.



"Leaders of the political parties during the meeting congratulated President Kiir for peacefully managing the political situation in the country and for reducing the South Sudan Cabinet to nineteen ministers," said the South Sudan News.



"Political party leaders expressed their support for the President and thanked him for consulting them on the formation of the coming new government, which they say illustrates democratic governance."



The SSN stated: "Shortly after the meeting, the leader of the South Sudan Democratic Forum (SSDF) Dr. Elia Lumoro told the press on behalf of his colleagues that the meeting came out with a decision that 'the parties should send in a list of three nominees' and President Kiir is mandated to select from each list a person who in his opinion is the best candidate for a portfolio in the new Government."



The South Sudan News & Analysis Bureau (SSN) was established to provide accurate, timely and factual news reports about the latest developments in South Sudan. The SSN provides pertinent expert news reporting and analysis in order to help our friends in the West comprehend and appreciate the historic turning point and upsurge the Republic of South Sudan is experiencing.