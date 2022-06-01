South West Manufacturing Jobs Lead the Way in 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- Figures from the latest manufacturing survey show that the South West is the region leading the country in job creation in 2022 after an exceptionally positive start to the year. Manufacturers in the UK have enjoyed a boost in domestic orders, which has supported growth in manufacturing jobs and the highest level of recruitment intentions anywhere in the UK. Total output in the South West is the highest anywhere in the UK and almost double that recorded for the final part of 2021. There are a number of reasons for this impressive recovery, not least the spike in domestic orders and stability with respect to the number of international orders. Plus, the South West has benefitted from recovery in the aerospace sector as well as investments made in this part of the country in renewable energy. For those in manufacturing jobs in the UK, the South West is a land of opportunity at the start of 2022.



DSJ Global provides specialist support for companies seeking to fill manufacturing jobs, as well as the talented individuals with the right skill sets to help organisations grow and thrive. The firm's focus is not just in thriving areas such as the South West but across the whole of the UK - coverage includes most major cities such as London, Manchester and Birmingham. The team at DSJ Global brings a lot more than pure expertise in manufacturing jobs to the table as the firm also has a broad spectrum of experience in connected areas, including hiring for technical operations and procurement roles. DSJ Global has built up extensive resources over the years, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and contacts with hiring managers at enterprises across the sector, large and small. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team can create options for every hiring need.



The potential boom in manufacturing jobs indicated in the most recent research is a huge opportunity for those working in the sector in the UK. DSJ Global has a long history of supporting talented people, both in the UK and also overseas. The team in the UK is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. The firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. There are clear advantages to being able to offer such a strong dual national and global network when it comes to manufacturing jobs. DSJ Global also has a robust internal team, trained on an ongoing basis and working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. In addition to manufacturing jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Senior Asset Improvement Engineer, Senior Sourcing Specialist and Logistics Manager.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



To find out more about UK and Europe Procurement and Supply Chain Recruitment visit https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about DSJ Global please go to https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.