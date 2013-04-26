Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- The premiere Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) home sellers at Prudential Beazley Real Estate have made a significant announcement regarding the Southampton community. The Southampton community, located in Hephzibah, has become one of the fastest growing communities in Georgia. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is happy to announce the next section of the Southampton community is now under development. This newly developing Southampton section will feature the same beautiful brick homes and the superior quality and design used in the initial sections of the community. This means that the new Southampton section will continue to use carefully laid underground utility lines that offer easy access with minimal disturbance to the overall beauty of the community. The new Southampton section will integrate the same fully sodden new lawns as the rest of Southampton, and come complete with full sprinkler systems to ensure the neighborhood aesthetics are seamless.



Several factors have contributed to the enormous popularity and rapid growth of the Southampton community. Excellent location is a common factor for the Prudential Beazley team to hear from Southampton homeowners. The community sits at the center of some of the most important locations in the CSRA. Southampton sits in proximity to several major traffic arteries. Southampton is located closely to Fort Gordon, the Augusta Airport and the Diamond Lakes Recreation and Community Center. Carefully planning, design and an attractive community also play major parts in the allure to the growing neighborhood. The protective covenants that ensure that the community remains attractive are another well liked feature. The newest Southampton section will continue to utilize these strong community covenants that protect the property values and overall environment of the popular community.



More information is available on Southampton at the Prudential Beazley Real Estate website, here.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate offers regular updates on Facebook, here.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, Georgia 30809

Local: 706-863-1775

Toll-Free: 800-558-1775