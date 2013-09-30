Southeast Alaska Listings Synced to Easy-to-Use Online Real Estate Search Page

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- EUGENE, ORE. – Today, IDX, Inc. welcomes real estate agent Travis Vaughan to the growing network of real estate agents and brokers dedicated to forever changing the online property search with an IDX enabled website. The immensely thorough tools extract raw listing data from the Southeast Alaska MLS (SEAMLS) and seamlessly integrate it onto the website Vaughan hosts. IDX Broker software simplifies the search process while revolutionizing the website it is employed on.



Five unique search functions, the basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID searches work to scan the SEAMLS in different ways, retrieving the properties most relevant to the needs and desires of each home seeker utilizing the search tools Vaughan supports. Vaughan has made it simple for potential buyers to narrow the SEAMLS and find the home that is best suited for them by adopting IDX Broker software. The powerful advanced search tool even gives home seekers the ability to create search parameters by which to search the SEAMLS and dictate the preferences each individual home seekers finds important.



An administrative login page makes it easy for potential buyers to search for homes online with the capabilities Vaughan hosts. The additional benefits of adopting an IDX solution extend beyond the clients, right to Vaughan himself. He can access the tools to customize almost every aspect of his website, including the search functions and the look and feel of his website. Vaughan can edit CSS and global wrappers to create a unique branding that represents his business online. IDX Broker software has forever changed the online real estate world.



About Travis Vaughan

"Travis Vaughan specializes in property management, income properties and commercial sales. He has 15 years management, sales and consulting experience working with a wide range of businesses from small startups to multinational Fortune 500 companies.



Travis joined Baranof Realty from Microsoft where he managed cloud computing customer experience and service programs. He began his career in sales and customer support at Dell, the world’s largest computer manufacturer at the time."



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com .