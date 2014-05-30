Southeast Asia Glucose Monitoring Devices Review 2014: Latest Market Analysis Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Market Snapshot: Glucose Monitoring Devices 2014 - Southeast Asia” provides quantitative analysis of the two glucose monitoring devices market segments: blood glucose meters and blood glucose test strips. The analysis includes market size data by revenue and volume over the 2006–2020 period and key company share data by revenue and volume in 2013 for the following countries: Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam. It uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



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Scope

Information on market size for the two glucose monitoring devices market segments: blood glucose meters and blood glucose test strips

Annualized sales data by revenue for the 2006–2020 period and company share data by revenue for 2013

Annualized sales data by volume for the 2006–2020 period and company share data by volume for 2013

Coverage of key geographies: Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan



Reasons to Buy



Derive actionable insights from value-volume relationships

Analyze value-volume relationships and provide direction to marketing and sales strategies

Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies

Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the Southeast Asian market



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