Southeastern Printing Acquires the Assets of SCP Graphics of Boca Raton, Forms New Company

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Southeastern Printing, a leading, premium provider of high-quality commercial, digital, wide format, and flexographic printing, today announced that it has acquired the assets of SCP Graphics, LLC of Boca Raton. A new company has been formed and will be known as SEP Communications, LLC.



SCP, a provider of digital and sheet fed printing, fulfillment and advertising premiums was a former division of Miami’s National Litho. The company has been in business since 1989. The majority of SCP’s employees will continue in their current capacity as SEP Communications personnel.



SCP, a provider of digital and sheet fed printing, fulfillment and advertising premiums was a former division of Miami’s National Litho. The company has been in business since 1989. The majority of SCP’s employees will continue in their current capacity as SEP Communications personnel.



“We are excited to have SCP’s experienced and professional team join the Southeastern family and our expanding portfolio of business. We look forward to working with existing and prospective clients and providing them with the innovative solutions, exceptional service and award-winning products that Southeastern is recognized for,” says CEO Don Mader.



SEP Communications will become the strategic selling arm of Southeastern Printing and their primary focus will be to provide web-to-print storefront programs for specific corporations and organizations.



About Southeastern Printing

Southeastern Printing, a leading, premium provider of high-quality commercial, digital, wide format, and flexographic printing. Southeastern is now in their ninth decade of serving clients with multi-faceted print, packaging, production, and imaging services. They continue to advance their business in pace with technology and the ever-changing needs of the markets they serve. Southeastern’s focus has always been to help their clients achieve specific communication goals and to bring them the best value in the industry. They feature complete pre-press capabilities, full-service finishing, mailing, fulfillment, kitting and vendor managed inventory, as well as supply chain management and web to print solutions and services. Established in 1924 and privately owned and operated, Southeastern is one of the most financially-sound and respected printing establishments in the southeastern United States. As the South Florida Manufacturing Association’s “Manufacturer of the Year” and the recipient of five coveted “Benny” awards since 2007, Southeastern Printing is proud of its 88-year heritage. They are also one of the greenest printers in the United States –Southeastern won the Governor’s “Green To Gold” award and the “Keep Martin Beautiful” award for their “Greenink®” sustainability program and eco-friendly processes. With facilities in Stuart and Palm City, Florida, Naperville, Illinois, and Tyrone, Pennsylvania, the company is nationally recognized for consistently producing innovative, award-winning work. For more information, please visit http://www.seprint.com.