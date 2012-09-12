Southeastern Regional Manager for Air Casters

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Peter DiCaprio has joined AeroGo, Inc. as Southeastern Regional Manager. He will represent AeroGo air caster products including air pallets, load modules, air shuttles and transporters for aerospace, power, manufacturing, rigging and clean room applications. He will directly support the dealer network in the southeastern United States. Mr. DiCaprio, a resident of Birmingham, Alabama, has extensive field experience in industrial products and prides himself on providing exceptional customer service. He can be reached at (205) 317-8080 or via email at dicaprio.p@aerogo.com



About AeroGo

Founded in 1967, AeroGo is the world leader in providing standard and customized load moving solutions for highly sensitive and exceptionally heavy loads. For more information visit http://www.aerogo.com