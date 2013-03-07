Southern Africa Telecommunications Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Southern Africa Telecommunications Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- BMI's Q113 Southern Africa report analyses latest industry, regulatory and macroeconomic developments in the telecoms markets of seven countries: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Mauritius, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. It also contains analysis of latest market data relating to the end of Q312 and updated five-year forecasts, through to 2017, for the mobile, fixed-line and internet sectors.
Key data
- Mobile markets in the region are relatively mature, with at least three countries having mobile penetration rates of over 100%.
- Zimbabwe recorded the fastest mobile market growth of 36.2% in 9M12, while Mozambique recorded a growth of just 0.9% following a significant decline in Q212.
- Fixed-line sector in the sub-region is among the most developed across Africa with Mauritius recording a penetration rate of almost 30% in 2011.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Angola jumps to fifth position, from 13th, on our Risk/Reward Ratings (RRR) table for Q113. The country benefited from the revision to our ratings methodology, with new factors such as real private consumption growth and broadband growth boosting its country risks and industry rewards ratings respectively. Angola is joined in the top half of our table by Botswana, Namibia and Zambia. Mozambique is the lowest ranking country, sitting in 20th position. Its overall score is depressed by relatively weak scores across our four ratings categories. However, we expect the prospects of resourcedriven economic growth in the country to benefit the telecoms sector through increased usage.
