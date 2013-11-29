"Southern Africa Telecommunications Report Q4 2013" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Southern Africa Telecommunications Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- BMI's Q413 Southern Africa report analyses the latest industry, regulatory and macroeconomic developments in the telecoms markets Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Mauritius, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. It also contains analysis of latest market data relating to the end of Q213 and updated our fiveyear forecasts to 2017 for the mobile, fixed-line and internet sectors.
Key Data
- The seven countries in our coverage recorded an average growth 2.4% in Q213. Mozambique recorded the fastest growth at 7.3%, while Mauritius recorded a decline of 0.3%.
- The average mobile penetration rate of the seven countries in our coverage was 91.9%. Botswana had the highest penetration rate at 141.1%, while Mozambique had the lowest at 42.6%.
- 3G as a proportion of total mobile penetration is expected to reach double figures in four countries during our forecast period.
- Although internet penetration is rising rapidly due to the increasing use of mobile phones to access the web, broadband penetration still remains below 5% in most cases, held back by the high cost PCs and laptops.
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Risk/Reward Ratings
Angola is the highest ranked country among the seven Southern Africa countries in our Q413 Telecoms Risk/Reward Ratings for Sub-Saharan Africa. The country is in third position on our table. Botswana is the second highest-ranked country in overall fifth position, up from fifth in our previous update. Mauritius is unchanged at 13th position. Zimbabwe and Mozambique each dropped one place, falling to 20th and 19th respectively.
Key Developments
Econet Wireless launched the first commercial LTE network in Zimbabwe in August 2013. In its announcement, Econet stated its plans to target the business community with its LTE services, which was launched just in time for the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in Victoria Falls. This represents another step towards turning the popular tourist destination into a 'cyber city', which began with Liquid Telecom's deployment of a fibre network throughout the city in July 2013. Although Econet's LTE network will initially be available in Victoria Falls, Bulawayo and Harare, BMI believes it will help boost broadband penetration levels in Zimbabwe.
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