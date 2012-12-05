Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Check out KHTS 1220AM Hometown Station on http://www.powerwomanbc.com to listen (and watch) Patricia Gracia, founder of 501(c)(3) nonprofit Power Woman Business Center, and her co-host Bill Miranda interview two of SCE’s finest in what was a key program for all business owners. The resourcefulness of visiting http://www.sce.com for energy and money-saving programs and information is often lost on those who run a business, which is why Anna and Chris provide their expertise in order to benefit them.



Three important points were covered on this program and they are as follows: 1. Small business support for audits and billing. This can be done online or through a visit from a SCE representative. 2. The resources http://www.sce.com offers such as money-saving programs, energy management solutions, business rates, energy centers, etc. 3.Billing options through automatic payment or pay-by-phone, and the pros and cons of both.



Business owners must be more informed on how to increase their energy efficiency and how devoted Southern California Edison is to assisting the community. In support of better energy management solutions, Power Woman Business Center will have its building surveyed and assessed by SCE for proper adjustments as needed. PWBC will continue as a leading example to their Santa Clarita Valley community on how to move towards a better tomorrow for our planet.



About Power Woman Business Center

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Power Woman Business Center was founded by Patricia and Tony Gracia, with the mission to create jobs in order to stimulate our recovering economy. The organization serves as an incubator for entrepreneurs who lack the necessary resources in successfully creating a business. Established in the Santa Clarita Valley Enterprise Zone, the PWBC facility provides office equipment such as cubicles, computers, fax machines, telephones and Internet, along with a conference room and even a fully stocked kitchen



An entrepreneur’s ideal launch pad, PWBC donates countless hours to overseeing the development and success of each business that comes through the organization. The organization provides training and leadership seminars, business planning and networking strategies to any of its members. It is this kind of dedication, along with community and board member support, that allows the program to exist.



As a business incubator, Power Woman Business Center’s bottom line is to create jobs by bringing new businesses to the area with an emphasis in helping start-ups and current business owners. Patricia Gracia believes in the importance of new business start-ups to help our recovering economy and job market from the recent recession.