Southern California Home Buyers Launches Speed-Focused, No-Hassle Home-Buying Spree

Wildomar, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Southern California Home Buyers, a property investment firm, announced a special opportunity for those who wish to quickly sell homes for cash. One of the top investors in residential properties in the state, the company is holding a time-limited event which will allow for streamlined, faster-than-usual, all-cash sales for those interested. Run by a pair of deeply experienced real estate professionals, SO Cal Home Buyers has an outstanding record of hassle-free, successful transactions.



"With so many homeowners in the Inland Empire looking to sell, it can be tough to put a house on the market," company representative Doug Van Soest stated, "but we here at Southern California Home Buyers are ready to provide help and do it quickly." California's Inland Empire experienced some of the country's highest rates of real estate price appreciation during the last boom. As such, it was among the hardest hit when the national market collapsed, leaving many homeowners with difficult decisions to make. Southern California Home Buyers has been among the most effective and helpful real estate investors in the area in the years since those events and has developed a reputation for putting together fast, no-nonsense, all-cash deals that have been of great value to many in the state.



"Real estate investors are not created equal," Van Soest continued, "and sellers should always look for experience if they want to be assured of getting what they need without problems. We're some of the most experienced investors in the region, and that means that those we deal with come away happy." Sensing opportunities as real estate prices dropped, many people with no particular knowledge of or aptitude for the undertaking sought to establish themselves as independent real estate investors in recent years. Quite a number of would-be sellers in Southern California have discovered, to their dismay, that many of these individuals and companies were not capable of following through on their promises, however.



Having studied under one of the top investors in the state, the principals behind Southern California Home Buyers are equipped with all of the skills and resources necessary to conclude fair, successful deals. The husband-and-wife team, one of whom is a licensed Real Estate Appraiser and the other a licensed Realtor, have nearly two decades of combined experience and work hard to ensure that every partner receives a generous, all-cash offer with the greatest possible speed. In fact, many offers are delivered in a matter of hours, or as soon as a walk-through of the property in question and a basic interview can be completed. Homeowners who wish to participate in the company's current special event may find further details at its website.



About Southern California Home Buyers

One of the top residential real estate investors in the state, Southern California Home Buyers focuses on providing fast, hassle-free, all-cash offers to homeowners who are looking to sell. Founded and run by a couple with extensive experience in the real estate industry, the company also offers property management, consulting, and related services.