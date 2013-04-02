Southern California Magliner Dealer Attributes Longevity to Customer Service

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Integrity is the key to keeping a business going for nearly six decades reported Carol Kimmel Schary, owner of the Nathan Kimmel Co., a business started by her parents Nathan and Bella Kimmel. Headquartered in Los Angeles and partnered with Magliner for nearly two decades, the company is a premier dealer in Southern California through its customer service, extensive product line, and personnel who understands the products.



Magline National Sales Manager Bill Joseph agreed, noting, “Nathan Kimmel Company is a valued Magline partner in a key metropolitan market. Carol Kimmel Schary is a sharp operator who has a uniquely intuitive sense concerning next steps for her business and remains on the front edge of change.”



Nathan Kimmel Company has continually served its customers every need in terms of equipment, parts, and supplies. The dedication to customer service inspired by its founder, Nathan Kimmel, carries on to this day.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



