Southern California "Mompreneur" Creates a Green Burial Option to Reduce Carbon Footprint and Grow Trees with BioUrn

Yorba Linda, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Today’s earth-conscious consumers finally have a burial option that is not just green, but also affordable. The rising cost of funeral services and increase in the popularity of cremations make BioUrn™ the logical & economical solution for both pets and people.



BioUrn™ is a biodegradable urn that holds the entirety of a loved one’s cremated remains along with a seed from a tree or flowering shrub of their choice. Once the cremains, seed and soil are placed into the BioUrn and it is buried, the seed begins to germinate and a memorial tree or shrub grows as a living tribute to a cherished pet or person.



Invented by a pet lover and introduced at the Western Veterinary Conference in 2014, BioUrn™ was quickly heralded as a welcome solution to a very old problem. Originally conceived as a pet product, BioUrn™ has quickly captured the attention of the human funeral industry as well. Considering the lack of available real estate, and the harmful effect that caustic embalming chemicals have on the soil as they seep into the ground following a traditional burial, today's savvy earth- conscious consumers are looking for a burial option that is earth-friendly. After all, why be a tombstone, when you can be a tree with BioUrn™?



About The BioUrn™ company

The BioUrn™ company, My Eternal Family Tree LLC, is located in Yorba Linda, CA and is registered with the U.S. Veteran-Owned Business directory, has a US Patent pending and is proudly handmade in the USA.



Visit http://www.myeternalfamilytree.com, and view custom BioUrn™ options on our Pinterest page http://www.pinterest.com/madoble/my-eternal-familytreetm-biourntm/



BioUrn™ “How it works” video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUFzeKOVlgs



For additional information, or to place an order, please contact BioUrn™ creator, Lisa Brambilla-Doble at 714-337-4453 or 877-370-1166 Lisa@myeternalfamilytree.com