Southern California Nissan Dealership Breaks Ground with New Offer

Signal Hill, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Hooman Nissan, the popular Long Beach, California Nissan dealership has announced the “Rent before You Buy Program.” This new program offers customers a unique opportunity to test drive a new model Nissan for a significant time, before they buy it. This comes as good news to customers seeking to purchase a new Nissan in the greater Los Angeles area and beyond.



The “Rent before you Buy Program” is designed to help customers find the right car for them, by transforming the traditional test drive, which can sometimes last as little as 15 minutes. Hooman recognizes the benefit of giving customers ample time to test the car they want. This program is set to mitigate the loss of time and money that comes with “buyer’s remorse.” Customers can utilize the extended test drive for one day or an entire month. Reservations can be made online.



Hooman Nissan of Long Beach is a leading Nissan dealership in the Los Angeles area. They offer quality new and used vehicles from major manufacturers, including Nissan, Toyota, Dodge and more. Their award winning Nissan dealership is equipped with a service center and parts department. Hooman Nissan offers special pricing and financing to qualified customers. The new “Rent before you Buy Program” is part of Hooman Nissan’s ongoing commitment to excellent and innovative customer service.



