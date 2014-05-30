Southern Irrigation Now Installing Landscape Lighting to Residential Clients This Spring

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- When the summer time rolls around, many residents spend evenings outdoors, relaxing in their yards. Gearing up for the summer season, homeowners are taking a look at their property and upgrading the amount of light they have on display. For a more reliable and beneficial product to illuminate the yard and property, Southern Irrigation is pleased to announce they are now installing landscape lights for their residential clients this spring. The company specializes in the implementation of LED lighting due to its advantages over traditional light bulbs.



Every property is unique, and a representative from Southern Irrigation will travel to the home to get an idea of the most effective way to install the lighting and enhance the look of the yard. Their LED landscape lighting in Nashville, TN, allows the light to reach a greater distance, and the bulbs can last for up to 50,000 hours before needing replacement. Typically, that results in a 12-15 year time frame, depending on how often the lights are on. Installing LED lights for their residential clients allows homeowners to use creativity. With the size of the bulb, fixtures are able to be placed in tight locations, including in trees, bushes, or rocks to illuminate a walkway.



LED lights emit a soft white glow, differentiating from the yellow glow of traditional bulbs. The exceptional landscape lighting installation in Franklin, TN requires the use of fewer watts, fewer transformers, and fewer wires for complete customer satisfaction. After installation, the professionals make sure that the system is operating efficiently. If there are any damages or repairs needed throughout the year, Southern Irrigation will replace bulbs, damaged wiring, transformers, or fixtures. They are able to troubleshoot the problem, and maintain the lighting for optimal performance. Contact the company today for any inquiries.



About Southern Irrigation

Founded in 2005, Southern Irrigation has grown into a company that is heavily relied on by its neighbors and the surrounding community. Going through a reinvention phase in 2011, Southern Irrigation has been able to dominate the irrigation and landscape lighting industry. Greater Nashville Tennessee and surrounding areas have been positively impacted by the team at Southern Irrigation. Southern Irrigation continues to expand its territory today.



For more information on commercial and residential irrigation and landscape lighting systems, please visit http://www.southern-irrigation-tn.com/.