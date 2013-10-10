Southern Irrigation Now Installing Sprinkler Systems for New Commercial Properties in Nashville This Fall 2013

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- As a premier landscape maintenance and installation company in the Nashville Metropolitan Area, Southern Irrigation is pleased to announce they are now offering their services to provide new commercial properties with an irrigation system this fall 2013 season. Whether an apartment complex, corporate building complex, school yard, or sports field, the professional designers and technicians at Southern Irrigation will conduct all the ground work necessary in order to install a high performance and quality irrigation system.



A soil test will be conducted as the professionals will determine how much water is needed for the property and where the heads need to be placed for new sprinkler systems in Nashville, TN. They will take a look at the landscape and work thoroughly and diligently to ensure every inch of the lawn will be covered by the sprinkler. Their technicians scope the areas that will receive minimal drainage complications in the event of a severe rainstorm. If a drainage problem happens to arise after installation, the professionals can be counted on for a prompt troubleshooting to ensure the grass receives the proper amount of water to maintain the perfect shade of green.



For commercial buildings and complexes that wish to add an extra layer of security to their property, Southern Irrigation will also install LED landscape lighting in Nashville, TN, with the option of being placed on timers or photo cells. The technicians are trained to install low-voltage LED lighting with no disturbance to the property and use fewer watts in the light bulbs, allowing them to last up to 50,000 hours. As a full service installation company, Southern Irrigation will also perform any required maintenance and troubleshooting so the building or complex displays a luminous light the entire night.



For more information on the services of Southern Irrigation or to inquire on a new irrigation system or LED light installation for a commercial or residential property, please call 615-266-4509 or visit their website today.



About Southern Irrigation

Founded in 2005 by its parenting company, The Kore Landscape Group, Southern Irrigation has grown into a company that is heavily relied on by its neighbors and the surrounding community. Going through a reinvention phase in 2011, Southern Irrigation has been able to dominate the irrigation and landscape lighting industry. Greater Nashville Tennessee and surrounding areas have been positively impacted by the team at Southern Irrigation. Southern Irrigation continues to expand its territory today.



For more information on commercial and residential irrigation and landscape lighting systems please visit http://www.southern-irrigation-tn.com/.