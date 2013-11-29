Southern Irrigation Now Offering Their Services for Holiday LED Landscape Lighting Installations This November

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- As Halloween has passed and the scarecrows and pumpkins are removed from the property in favor of decorations for the holiday season, Southern Irrigation is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for installing LED holiday lights in and around Nashville, TN this November. Residents and business owners proudly display their Christmas and holiday lights throughout the property, making the home or business light up during all hours of the night. Lights displayed during the holiday season is a contest of sorts to see which property has the best looking display of lights, and sometimes individuals are too busy to set up their Christmas lights themselves, which is when Southern Irrigation comes in to expertly install an LED landscape lighting system.



The professional technicians and designers at Southern Irrigation will visit the home or place of business to communicate with their clients and get an accurate gauge of the job that needs to be completed. They outline the design and go over the completed outline once more before installing the LED holiday landscape lighting. Through every step of the process, the team of designers will be on hand to answer any questions and adjust to the clients wishes if there are any concerns during the installation. They will make any home or business office illuminate in the night and stand out to others.



What sets Southern Irrigation apart is the fact that they lease the LED lights to their clients. This way, when the holiday season comes to an end and the residents and business owners wish to take down their LED lighting display, clients don’t have to store them away for another year, the professionals will take them off their clients hands—and property.



If there are any problems with the display of the lights or a bulb burns out and ruins the look and feel of the home, the professionals at Southern Irrigation will respond urgently and diligently to get the light fixtures repaired and leave their clients in complete satisfaction. For more information regarding the holiday landscape light installation services of Southern Irrigation in and around Nashville, TN, please contact 615-266-4509 or visit their website today.



About Southern Irrigation

Founded in 2005 by its parenting company, The Kore Landscape Group, Southern Irrigation has grown into a company that is heavily relied on by its neighbors and the surrounding community. Going through a reinvention phase in 2011, Southern Irrigation has been able to dominate the irrigation and landscape lighting industry. Greater Nashville Tennessee and surrounding areas have been positively impacted by the team at Southern Irrigation. Southern Irrigation continues to expand its territory today.



For more information on commercial and residential irrigation and landscape lighting systems please visit http://www.southern-irrigation-tn.com/.