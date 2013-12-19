Southern Irrigation Now Offering Their Services for Snow and Ice Melt This Winter

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- As the winter season creeps closer and many residents and commercial properties have winterized their irrigation systems in preparation for the cold weather, it is time to start thinking about getting rid of ice or snow in neighborhoods and commercial parking lots. As the temperature starts to freeze, and the rain turns to snow in the Nashville metropolitan area, Southern Irrigation is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for snow and ice melt this winter season.



Snow can be unpredictable and arise suddenly in Nashville and its surrounding regions, and it is best to have a plan for snow and ice removal in anticipation of the big storms. With experienced personnel and proper equipment for the job, the professionals at Southern Irrigation will ensure the safety of drivers when traveling to a commercial area. Snow can be damaging to businesses, as waiting to get the snow and ice melted and removed can cause potential customers to pass by a shopping center or retail mall with a disastrous looking parking lot. With service trucks operating around the clock, Southern Irrigation provides prompt and efficient ice melt and snow removal services to their valued clientele, allowing them to open for business, even after the worst of snow storms.



When Nashville residents live in an apartment complex or work at a doctor’s office or industrial office, it is important for the snow and ice to be cleared for a safe drive into work. When hiring Southern Irrigation during these dangerous times, clients know their parking lot or property will be cleared in a timely manner and allow for safe driving into and out of any parking lot or apartment community. When in need of parking in apartment complexes and other commercial properties, please call a representative at 615-266-4509 to schedule ice and snow melt services today.



About Southern Irrigation

Founded in 2005 by its parenting company, The Kore Landscape Group, Southern Irrigation has grown into a company that is heavily relied on by its neighbors and the surrounding community. Going through a reinvention phase in 2011, Southern Irrigation has been able to dominate the irrigation and landscape lighting industry. Greater Nashville Tennessee and surrounding areas have been positively impacted by the team at Southern Irrigation. Southern Irrigation continues to expand its territory today.



For more information on commercial and residential irrigation and landscape lighting systems please visit http://www.southern-irrigation-tn.com/.