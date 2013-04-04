Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Southern Irrigation now offers commercial irrigation services for new site development. Enjoying a stellar reputation among landscape and construction contractors, Southern Irrigation displays a strong work ethic and uncompromised integrity throughout the entire phase of any project the company is involved in. The company provides many services for new site development including: design work, coordination, scheduling, sprinkler system installation and all post-irrigation services. For all new commercial irrigation services, Southern Irrigation guarantees the project will be completed in a timely fashion. To request an installation service, speak with a friendly representative by calling 615-332-7933.



For irrigation installation in Brentwood, TN, Southern Irrigation designers work with a team of engineers, technicians and landscapers to build a high-quality sprinkler system. No matter what a person’s needs are, Southern Irrigation will meet them to complete customer satisfaction. To install a sprinkler or drip irrigation system, the company will conduct a soil test to assess the type of coverage needed. Soil grading and topography analysis are also needed to determine the amount of water and the types and sizes of sprinkler heads needed at each location of a client’s business.



Southern Irrigation employs the most knowledgeable and experienced technicians in the industry. Equipped with the proper equipment, materials and know-how, the team can install any type and size irrigation system and provide maintenance for any issues people may have in the future. Because the team at Southern Irrigation takes the time to determine exactly what commercial irrigation system is needed for each property, they are able to save businesses and people a lot of money. Whether it is by eliminating certain features now that are unnecessary and/or non-beneficial, or by identifying and laying the groundwork for likely upgrades in the future, Southern Irrigation executes each job with the life of the system in mind. The due diligence and proactive manner in which Southern Irrigation conducts its business has and continues to save people time, money and stress.



About Southern Irrigation

Founded in 2005 by its parenting company, The Kore, Southern Irrigation has grown into a company that is heavily relied on by its neighbors and the surrounding communities. Going through a reinvention phase in 2011, Southern Irrigation continues to dominate the irrigation and landscape lighting industry. Greater Nashville, Tennessee and surrounding areas have been positively impacted by the team at Southern Irrigation. Southern Irrigation continues to expand its territory today, servicing properties as far as Franklin and Murfreesboro to Clarksville, TN.



For more information on commercial and residential irrigation and landscape lighting systems please visit http://www.southern-irrigation-tn.com/.