Southern Irrigation Now Provides Residential Irrigation Installation Services

Residents living in Nashville, who wish to have their lawns looking beautiful this summer can turn to Southern Irrigation. The company now provides residential installation services for irrigation systems in Nashville, TN. Based on a property's layout and needs, Southern Irrigation will design clients their very own custom Sprinkler/Drip Irrigation system. Designed to support the health and vitality of a client's turf and garden, an Irrigation System is needed for every home. When designing a custom sprinkler/drip system, Southern Irrigation will perform soil analysis, a grading and elevation summary, and evaluate current and future landscape requirements, as well as adhere to neighborhood standards.



Southern Irrigation is able to offer reliable irrigation installation service, because they understand that as a client’s landscape changes, the sprinkler or drip irrigation system need to be updated, as well, to reflect the new landscape. The company will add or recalibrate individual sprinkler heads or rotors, as well as expanding the entire system itself. This is why a big part of the designing phase is to determine future coverage that the property might require. Southern Irrigation will install a system that is cost effective, when making any modifications or repairs down the line.



Along with installation services, Southern Irrigation also provides cost effective maintenance and troubleshooting services. The last thing a client needs is to have their sprinkler or drip system break down in the middle of spring or summer. The trained sales representatives at Southern Irrigation will ask you specific questions to determine exactly what the issue is. This will help them fix the problem more effectively, without having the customer spend money on hours of work that was not needed. With up-to-date training, Southern Irrigation employs technicians that are regarded as the go-to people in the irrigation industry. Their expertise will make repairs easier, leaving the customers completely satisfied.



About Southern Irrigation

Founded in 2005 by its parenting company, The Kore, Southern Irrigation has grown into a company that is heavily relied on by its neighbors and the surrounding communities. Going through a reinvention phase in 2011, Southern Irrigation continues to dominate the irrigation and landscape lighting industry. Greater Nashville, Tennessee and surrounding areas have been positively impacted by the team at Southern Irrigation. Southern Irrigation continues to expand its territory today, servicing properties as far as Franklin and Murfreesboro to Clarksville, TN.



For more information on commercial and residential irrigation and landscape lighting systems, please visit http://www.southern-irrigation-tn.com/.