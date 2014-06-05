Southern Nevada Billing and Management, Inc. Launches New Website

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Southern Nevada Billing and Management Services Inc, (SNVBill) a medical billing services company located in Las Vegas, Nevada, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website http://www.snvbill.com.



For 18 years, SNVBill has been providing medical billing services to local and national doctors and hospitalists. Their newly updated website outlines and describes all the services that SNVBill performs. In addition, SNVBill now offers a secure and HIPAA compliant dashboard for its doctors to upload and receive documents from the company via the Internet. This new feature allows doctors not be limited by traditional office hours and to have access to their information 24/7. Doctors are able to access the dashboard using desktop and tablet computers using the standard browsers available. The new website allows doctors to see exactly what is being done with their accounts, in real time. Doctors can view and print patient billing records and all statuses, as well as communicate directly the SNVBill team through their dashboard. The availability of information on the SNVBill website allows doctors to keep a constant watch on the financial pulse of their practice.



“We have a proven track record of delivering first class service and results. We believe that the new SNVBill website, built and managed by Larym Design, can offer our doctors’ practices the benefits and confidence to outsource their medical billing to us”, says Lori LaBrecque, Co-Founder of SNVBill. “Our reports are an essential tool to help physicians keep their finger on the pulse of the practice to ensure profitability. Now with our enhanced access and communications, we are looking forward to the new website extending our ability to service our doctors.”



About Southern Nevada Billing & Management Services Inc.

Southern Nevada Billing & Management Services Inc. (SNVBILL) is a family owned and operated business that has been serving the Las Vegas area since 1995. SNVBill is an entirely U.S. based operation with no outsourcing and services your medical billing needs in all 50 states!



The two founders, Lori LaBrecque and Marc LaBrecque bring over 30 years combined experience to the company. Prior to founding the company, they have worked for some of the biggest names in the medical insurance industry, including Medicare. The company is comprised of a team of experienced professionals who are experts in such fields as medical billing, insurance billing, reimbursement, and accounts receivable collection.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Southern Nevada Billing & Management Services, Inc.

2660 Crimson Canyon Dr, #130

Las Vegas, NV 89128

Phone : (702) 453-3799

Contact: Lori LaBrecque