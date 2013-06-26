Southern Oregon General Contractor, CC Builders Inc, Receives A+ BBB Rating

Medford, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- CC Builders, a Southern Oregon General Contractor, announced today that they have received a BBB Accreditation with an A+ rating. The company has been a Better Business Bureau Member since July 07, 2006. To maintain their A+ rating, CC Builders has developed rigorous quality standards and customer service commitments, which are strictly enforced company wide. “Our commitment to quality is at the forefront of every detail,” says Curtis Hogan, owner of CC Builders Inc. Since the company opened in 2005, they have built a wide range of buildings including residential, commercial, agricultural, and general remodels and renovations.



To become a BBB accredited business, CC Builders had to meet strict BBB business standards, which includes a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices focused on the company’s ability to treat the public with fairness and honestly in all circumstances. For CC Builders, the commitment to provide fair and honest service was simple. As part of their ongoing effort to provide the best general contractor Medford, OR services, they promote a company culture centered on the integrity. “We care about the quality of our customer service and building contractor services. It’s not enough to just build great structures; you have to care about the people who will live or work in those buildings as well,” says Hogan.



A Better Business Bureau accreditation demonstrates the company’s compliance with both state and local licensing requirements. CC Builders Inc has maintained all proper licensing with the Oregon Construction Contractors Board since 2005 under license #165487. The company is also free from government actions or other outstanding suits. They are a 100% licensed and bonded to provide Commercial Contractor Medford, OR services as well as all other general contractor services.



The core of the BBB accreditation is trust. As an accredited business, CC Builders has demonstrated their commitment to follow best practices and provide trustworthy service. Their high quality standards have led to overall customer satisfaction. For more information about CC Builders’ General Contractor Medford, OR services, visit them at CCBuildersIncorporated.com.



About CC Builders

CC Builders was founded by Curtis Hogan in 2006. Curtis has over 30 years of industry experience including general contractor services for residential, commercial, and agricultural buildings. CC Builders provides a wide variety of general contractor services from simple remodels to ground up custom home construction.



