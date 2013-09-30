Southern Oregon General Contractor CC Builders Provides Tips to Winterize Your Home

Klamath Falls, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- With winter approaching quickly, CC Builder’s owner, Curtis Hogan, released a blog-style article covering 9 Tips to Winterize Your Home. The blog covers the 9 most important preventative maintenance steps necessary to help prevent home damage when the cold weather and rain hits. “In the home maintenance and construction industry, we see it time and time again: The first rain hits and we get calls about leaking roofs and water damage. And, during the first freeze, pipes burst, furnaces don’t work, or drafts throughout the house make the residents uncomfortable,” says Curtis Hogan. According to Hogan, simple preventative maintenance can reduce your chances for emergency maintenance by as much as 90%.



Among the most commonly overlooked preventative maintenance chores are the roof and gutters. People tend to forget to check their roofs, although ensuring the roof’s shingles are not curling, buckling, or cracking can save homeowners thousands of dollars in unexpected repairs due to water damage. “We recommend that homeowners have their roof inspected by a professional before winter every year. Or, use a latter to climb up to the roof and look for signs of wear yourself. All damaged shingles should be replaced before the first rain,” says Hogan. Clearing the gutters monthly, Hogan recommends, is another was to prevent water damage.



Other advice given in the article includes draining exterior water systems, insulating cracks in doors and windows, and checking heating systems. Poorly sealed doors and windows can be responsible for loss of up to 35% of the home’s heat, which results in high energy costs and uncomfortable living conditions. “Check your exterior, basement, and attic doors for proper seals by placing a piece of paper in the door’s jam. Shut the door and slightly tug on the paper. If the paper comes out easy, head down to the home improvement store to purchase weather stripping,” recommends Hogan.



Ensuring your home is ready for the winter in the early fall is a great way to start the cold season. For more information about how to winterize your home, read the full article on CC Builder’s Blog Here.



About CC Builders

CC Builders was founded by Curtis Hogan in 2006. Curtis has over 30 years of industry experience including General Contractor services for residential, commercial, and agricultural buildings. CC Builders provides a wide variety of general contractor services from simple remodels to ground up custom home construction.



CC Builders Incorporated

General Contractor License #165487

Curtis Hogan

541-892-8664

409 Pine St. #305

Klamath Falls, OR 97601