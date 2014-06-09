Southern Painting Offers Complete Residential and Commercial Painting Solutions

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Southern Painting, a professional painting company that specializes in providing homeowners with a full-service interior and exterior painting experience using upper-tier materials and workmanship at a fair price, offers a comprehensive list of residential and commercial painting solutions.



Founded by Mark Collin in 1989, Southern Painting has provided over 75,000 proud residential and commercial customers high-quality interior and exterior painting services. The company is committed to keep its promise to deliver what every customer wants – a complete, accurate, and affordable painting service that matches, if not exceed, their expectations.



“Painting a house is labor intensive, time consuming, and potentially dangerous. To do it well requires preparation, the right tools, skilled labor, and a solid education about the different products, surfaces, and techniques involved,” Collins shares. “The Southern Painting Family includes a carefully chosen group of qualified trade contractors, all of whom are bonded and insured. These discriminating and dependable professionals are cautious and neat, with the skills and expertise necessary to meet all your requirements, whether interior or exterior. Our professionals are also experts in custom painting and faux finishes, staining, and drywall or repair services.”



Composed of a team of painting contractors who have the skill and expertise to provide customers with the right interior and exterior painting solutions for home and office, Southern Painting leaves customer satisfied and happy with its quality painting solutions and excellent customer service. For interior painting, the company provides painting of walls and ceilings, wallpaper removal, drywall repair, custom textures, and cabinet stain-to-paint conversion. For exterior painting, on the other hand, it provides paint trim and siding, general repairs, and wood door refinishing. The company also offers custom painting and finishes, drywall trim and repair services, concrete floor coatings, deck and fence staining, and wrought iron fence painting.



With its wide referral network and extensive affiliate program, Southern Painting accommodated services that are not offered directly, but through other affiliate companies. These services include power washing, faux finishing, door replacement, and trim carpentry.



“Total customer satisfaction has always been Southern Painting’s primary objective, hence our motto ‘Lots of satisfied customers’. My goal – and that of everyone in the Southern Painting Family – is that you have such a pleasant painting experience with us that you will be proud to brag about it, and us, to your friends and neighbors,” Collins concludes.



For more information about Southern Painting and its offerings, visit:



Website: http://southernpainting.com

Phone: 855-252-6200