Southern Region Leading in Broiler Feed Consumption

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The Indian poultry feed industry, dependent on the sound growth of poultry has a great untapped potential, with southern part of India holding the maximum share of poultry production and consumption. With increase in the total production of broilers in the Southern region of India, the feed consumption is also growing at par. Most of the big feed manufacturers are also concentrating in Southern States of India.



The southern region of India comprises of approximately 43% of the poultry feed consumption. Even the new ventures have also set up to serve the local demand of broiler feed. The broiler feed consumption will grow at the same proportion providing opportunities for feed manufacturers to tap more market share. Besides, the Indian Government will also fade away the exports of key feed ingredients to develop efficient prospects for development of Broiler industry and of course feed manufacturers.



The report “Indian Poultry Feed Market Forecast to 2017”, provides an in depth analysis of broiler feed market and layer feed market. Analyzing the past and present market trends, drivers, challenges and recent developments, forecast for broiler feed and layer feed markets have been drawn. Our research facilitates the historic, current, and expected future trends of broiler meat and layer production across different states, market size of layer and broiler feeds and of course, the key drivers and restraints encompassing the poultry feed market. The report encompasses certain government policies that support poultry production in India. Key players, their business and product portfolios have also been covered in the report.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM490.htm



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