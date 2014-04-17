Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Southern Regional Health System - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Southern Regional Health System - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.

- Key manufacturing facilities A list of key manufacturing facilities of the company.



Highlights



Southern Regional Health System (SRHS) is a health care service provider, based in the US. The company provides services in various therapy areas, including cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory and surgical. Its Spivey Station includes a digital imaging center and a breast health specialty center. The company operates the southern regional medical center (SRMC), spivey station surgery senter, women's life center and Georgia orthopedic institute. Its women's life center offers obstetrical, gynecological, diagnostic and educational services. The company's orthopedic institute offers advanced joint replacement and minimally-invasive surgical services.



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



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United States

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